X
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Naseeruddin Shah bonds with son during lockdown

Three-time National Award-winning actor Naseeruddin Shah is utilising a substantial part of his lockdown hours catching up on the plays of William Shakespeare.
3620 reads Mumbai
Naseeruddin Shah bonds with son during lockdownNaseeruddin Shah bonds with son during lockdown
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"I am one of those people who can stay at home and enjoy a lot of indoor. I am watching movies, reading books. I have started helping in the kitchen that I kind of stopped after marriage. I did not cook for a long time. I am reading a couple of plays of Shakespeare to my son. We are spending quality time," the veteran actor told IANS.

Shah has two sons, Vivaan and Imaad, both actors.

His 2017 film, "The Hungry" directed by Bornali Chatterjee, was a modern day adaptation of Shakespeare's "Titus Andronicus".

Also Read Throwback: Did you know Naseeruddin Shah's first wife Manara Sikri was 15 years older than him? 

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement