Naseeruddin Shah bonds with son during lockdown

Three-time National Award-winning actor Naseeruddin Shah is utilising a substantial part of his lockdown hours catching up on the plays of William Shakespeare.

"I am one of those people who can stay at home and enjoy a lot of indoor. I am watching movies, reading books. I have started helping in the kitchen that I kind of stopped after marriage. I did not cook for a long time. I am reading a couple of plays of Shakespeare to my son. We are spending quality time," the veteran actor told IANS.

Shah has two sons, Vivaan and Imaad, both actors.

His 2017 film, "The Hungry" directed by Bornali Chatterjee, was a modern day adaptation of Shakespeare's "Titus Andronicus".

Credits :IANS

