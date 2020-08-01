  • facebook
Naseeruddin Shah calls debate on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise juvenile; Says it may hurt the industry's image

Naseeruddin Shah spoke to Anupama Chopra of Film Companion wherein he says that the discussions going around the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise are juvenile and feels it is unnecessary.
News,naseeruddin shah,Sushant Singh Rajput
The veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah reportedly said during an interview that the debate and discussion around the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise is juvenile. The actor further goes on to add that the people need to stop debating about late actor's death and let him rest in peace. The veteran actor goes on to mention that the discourse around Sushant Singh Rajput's demise could also affect the Hindi film industry's image. As per latest news reports, Naseeruddin Shah also says that why are people washing their dirty linen in public.

The actor mentions that the debate around the late actor's death now seems to him like an unnecessary thing. The veteran actor further goes on to add that why are some actors who were happy so far now complaining about not being on the posters, and saying that they did not get to do certain films. The veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah also makes it a point to say that it is not just those actors it could have been any other actor who missed out on work and did not get to do the films that they hoped for.  

The actor, Naseeruddin Shah spoke to Anupama Chopra of Film Companion wherein he says that the discussions going around the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise are juvenile and that people should now quit the debate.   

