Naseeruddin Shah gets discharged from hospital; Son Vivaan shares PICS with wife Ratna Pathak Shah

Naseeruddin Shah got discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. He was admitted for one week. Vivaan shared his pictures from home on Instagram.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah recently got discharged from the hospital on Wednesday and came back home. He was diagnosed with pneumonia. Vivaan, who has acted in several films alongside and including ‘7 Khoon Maaf’ and ‘Happy New Year’, shared Naseeruddin’s pictures from home. Vivaan took to his Instagram stories to let many fans and followers know about the recovery of his thespian father. Sharing the pictures he wrote in the caption, “He just got discharged today morning." Naseeruddin Shah has spent over 46 glorious years in the film industry and has amassed a massive fan following.

Naseeruddin Shah, in the picture, is standing in his bedroom while wife and prolific actress Ratna Pathak Shah is sitting on the bed. Naseeruddin appears to be looking at something in his hand. Vivaan clicked the candid pictures from a corner of the room. The 70 years old actor was admitted to the Hinduja hospital in Khar, last Tuesday. Speaking of his health, Ratna Pathak Shah told PTI, “Yes (he has a) small patch and all under control. (He is) Responding well to treatment so hope he'll be discharged soon.” “He is doing well. He might be discharged tomorrow,” Naseeruddin Shah’s secretary Jairaj later said.

Take a look at the post:

Naseeruddin Shah is an alumnus of FTII and the National School of Drama. He started his career by appearing in parallel cinema films with fellow actors including Om Puri, Shabana Azmi, and others. Later, he carved a niche for himself in the mainstream films as well including ‘A Wednesday’ and ‘Nishant’ amongst others.

Also Read| Naseeruddin Shah 'absolutely fine', continues to be under observation: Report

Share your comment ×