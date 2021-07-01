Naseeruddin Shah Health Update: Senior actor likely to be discharged from hospital on Friday

Actor Naseeruddin Shah was admitted to the hospital this week after he was diagnosed with pneumonia. His health update was shared by his secretary with the media.

Senior actor Naseeruddin Shah, who is undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a hospital in Mumbai, is likely to be discharged on Friday as revealed by his secretary Jairaj to PTI. The senior star was admitted to the hospital this week where he was diagnosed with pneumonia. His wife Ratna Pathak Shah also informed PTI that the 70-year-old had a small patch on his lungs and was undergoing treatment for the same at the PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre in Mumbai.

His secretary Jairaj told PTI, "He is doing well. He might be discharged tomorrow." The senior actor has been in the hospital with reportedly his family by his side. The news of his health issue had left his fans worried. However, Naseeruddin Shah's spokesperson spoke to Etimes on Wednesday and clarified that the senior actor is responding well to the treatment. His spokesperson Jairaj also had informed Pinkvilla that the actor was scheduled to start shooting for a web show from July 1.

He had told us that, "He was supposed to shoot for a web series for Nikkhil Advani from July,1 which has been cancelled now." Due to his health concerns, the shoot has been cancelled for now. Meanwhile, the senior actor was last seen on screen in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi with actors like Supriya Pathak, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Vinay Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, and others. The film was released in theatres in the beginning of the year and later premiered on Netflix. The senior actor is well known for his contribution to Indian cinema. His old films like Masoon, Mirch Masala, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron are still popular.

