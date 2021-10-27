Naseeruddin Shah returns to stage after prolonged illness: I am reciting some of Sahir Ludhianvi’s works

Naseeruddin Shah is one of the most prolific acting talents to have emerged out of Indian cinema. The actor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai due to pneumonia. However, the actor soon came back home with recovered health. In a recent chat with ETimes, Naseeruddin spoke about returning to the stage. Speaking about reciting Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Naseeruddin said, “I have always loved Faiz’s work. While poems by certain poets may seem difficult to understand, Faiz's work has a certain ease to it. His work runs deep.”

Further speaking Naseer said, “Even a poem like Mujh Se Pehli Si Muhabbat may seem like a romantic poem, but somewhere in the middle, he slips in verses about the political scenario. And beyond all that, I simply love reciting his work. I am also reciting some of Sahir Ludhianvi’s works. None of it is related to films though, it’s his work that I discovered recently. And course, Ghalib (laughs!).” Speaking about the survival of theaters, Naseeruddin said, “There are many theatres that used to stage three-four plays per day, I wonder how they will survive.”

Naseeruddin spoke about Marathi theater actors and said, “Marathi theatre actors would perform plays almost every day, and their livelihood depended on it. I don’t see them (those theatres) jumping into it quickly; maybe they are gauging the situation.” Naseeruddin did not share much about his upcoming work and said, “I will talk about them when they are closer to being completed.” Naseeruddin Shah’s last released film was ‘Mee Raqsam’ on an OTT platform in 2020.

