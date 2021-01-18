Naseeruddin Shah reveals his reply when his mum asked if wife Ratna Pathak Shah would change her religion.

Addressing the Love Jihad law adopted by many states including UP, Naseeruddin Shah called it a 'tamasha'. Read on to know more.

Naseeruddin Shah's new interview seems to be making all the noise on social media. The actor in his latest chat with a YouTube channel named Karwan-e-Mohabbat India has opened up about Love Jihad and his own marriage to actor Ratna Pathak Shah. Addressing the Love Jihad law adopted by many states including UP, Naseeruddin called it a 'tamasha'.

He said, "I don’t think that anyone would be so stupid to actually believe that Muslims will overtake the Hindu population, it is unimaginable. For that, Muslims will have to have so many babies. So, this whole notion is unreal."

Addressing marriage conversions and giving his own example, Naseeruddin said that he was once asked by his mother if his wife Ratna would change her religion. To this, he told his mum that the answer was no.

"We have taught our children about every religion. But we have never told them that they belong to any particular religion. I always believed that these differences would slowly fade away. I believed that my marriage to a Hindu woman would set a healthy precedent. I don’t think this is wrong," the actor said.

He added, "My mother who was uneducated, brought up in an orthodox household, prayed five times a day, observed Roza all her life, went for the Haj pilgrimage, she said, 'The things that have been taught to you in your childhood how can that change? It is not right to change one’s religion'."

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's film titled Liger; Check out the FIRST intriguing poster

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×