Naseeruddin Shah sheds light on ‘dangerous’ trends; finds popularity of The Kashmir Files 'disturbing'

Naseeruddin Shah is not just a senior veteran in the Indian film industry but is also regarded as one of the finest actors in the World Cinema. The Dedh Ishqiya actor has acted in more than 100 films and also tried his hands at direction back in 2006 with the film Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota starring the late Irrfan Khan and Konkana Sen Sharma. In an interview with Free Press Journal recently, the actor spoke about the changing trends in Bollywood.

Naseeruddin Shah talks about the dangerous and changing trends in Bollywood

During the conversation, the A Wednesday actor said that today, the more jingoist a movie is, the more popular it becomes. Speaking on the same, Shah further explained, “Now the more jingoist you are, the more popular you become, because this is what has been ruling this country. It’s not enough to love your country, but beat drums about it and you have to create imaginary enemies. What these people don’t realise is that what they are doing is very harmful. In fact, films like 'Kerala Story' and 'Gadar 2', I haven’t seen them but I know what they are about.”

Naseeruddin Shah finds popularity of The Kashmir Files disturbing

Shah, who returned to direction after 17 years with Man Woman Man Woman, further said that the popularity of films like The Kashmir Files is 'disturbing'.

He divulged, “It’s disturbing that films like Kashmir Files are so massively popular whereas films made by Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha, and Hansal Mehta, who are trying to portray the truth of their times don’t get seen. But it’s important that these filmmakers don’t lose heart and continue telling stories. They will be responsible for posterity."

The veteran actor added, "A hundred years later, people will see 'Bheed' and they will also see 'Gadar 2' and see which one portrays the truth of our times because the film is the only medium which could do that. It’s hard to resort to abstraction and capture life as it is. So regressive is a pretty mild word for what’s going on."

Naseeruddin Shah continued, "It’s frightening that filmmakers are being coopted into making films that praise all the wrong things and run down other communities for no reason at all. It’s a dangerous trend.”

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan cheers for Naseeruddin Shah's directorial Man Woman Man Woman starring Saba Azad