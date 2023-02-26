Naseeruddin Shah: South films might be crass in their taste but the execution is always flawless

It should be noted here that films like KGF, Pushpa: The Rise, Kantara, and RRR have performed well and surpassed Hindi movies at the domestic box office. SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' bagged an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song 'Naatu Naatu'. The song created history by becoming the first Indian song to win the Best Original Song award at the 80th Golden Globes. It also walked away with other International awards. However, recent Hindi releases featuring popular faces like Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan have failed to perform well. Akshay's latest release, Selfiee opened to unbelievably low numbers.

Naseeruddin Shah is a notable actor who has been conferred with prestigious awards like Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri along with 3 National Awards and 3 Filmfare Awards. The actor in a recent interview with a publication shared his views about Bollywood and South films. He believes that the South Indian film industry, including Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu seems to be doing well and he shared why believes so.

Naseeruddin said, “South Indian films work harder and it is no mystery why their films are doing better than most of the Hindi cinema.

South films are more imaginative and original than Hindi movies

Naseeruddin Shah also shared that South Indian films have a larger appeal to the audience since they are performing well unlike Bollywood. He expressed the reason, saying, “Even the commercial movies made in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu are imaginative. They are original. They may be crass in their taste, but the execution is always flawless. I have found this for a very long time. Even their song picturisation, even in those corny films of Jeetendra and Sridevi, insane as it may be with hundreds of matkas (clay pots) in a line, but at least it was an original idea.”

The actor further added, "It wasn’t just a line of girls dancing not quite together and one central dancer. So, I really think South Indian films work harder and it is no mystery why their films are doing better than most of the Hindi cinema."

Naseeruddin Shah’s career

Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj directed ‘Kuttey’ co-starring Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj. The film didn’t perform well at the box office. He will next be seen as Emperor Akbar in an upcoming Historical drama series titled ‘Taj-Divided By Blood’. The series also stars Dharmendra, Rahul Bose, Aditi Rao Hydari, Zarina Wahab, Sandhya Mridul, Aashim Gulati, and Taaha Shah in primary roles.