Naseeruddin Shah wants to make ‘courageous’ films on religion; says it’s most ‘harmful thing happened to humanity’

Naseeruddin Shah has no filters about what he thinks and speaks. The veteran actor is quite vocal about subjects that many celebs fear to comment on. He has often talked about the political influence in cinema and the narrative divergence in it. The legendary actor recently spoke to Brut India and shared his interest in making ‘courageous’ films on religion.

Why Naseeruddin Shah wants to make movies on religion?

The actor was speaking at the Bay of Cannes Film Festival when he was asked to choose a contemporary issue he’d pick if he had to make a movie and he quickly said ‘religion’. He continued, “I think courageous films should be made about this factor which seems to be on all our minds.”

Further calling it ‘one of the most harmful things that have happened to humanity’, Shah looked back at doing a Pakistani film called Khuda Kay Liye which according to him ‘was an important film, equally as important as Manthan.”

For those who don’t know, Naseeruddin Shah was at Cannes for the screening of his 1976 film Manthan.

More about Manthan at Cannes

Alongside his wife and actress Ratna Pathak Shah, Shah is attending the screening of Shyam Benegal’s social drama Manthan (1976). Selected in the Cannes Classics section, Manthan also starred Girish Karnad, Smita Patil, and Amrish Puri in key roles.

Prateik Patil Babbar who is also attending Cannes for the screening of his late mother's (Smita Patil) classic told Pinkvilla exclusively that he’s beaming with pride and it's an ‘extremely symbolic moment’ for him.

On Naseeruddin Shah's work front

The 73-year-old was last seen in Emraan Hashmi’s web show Showtime which also starred Mouni Roy, Rajiv Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vijay Raaz, and Mahima Makwana in pivotal roles. In his kitty next is Vibu Puri's Ul Jalool Ishq, alongside Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sharib Hashmi.

