Naseeruddin Shah on why SRK, Aamir, & Salman Khan can’t speak on political issues: Have so much to lose

Naseeruddin Shah in a recent chat with NDTV spoke about why superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, , and ‘have so much to lose’ if they speak out on socio-political issues. Naseeruddin said, “Obviously they’re worried because of the extent of harassment they will be subjected to.” He added, “I cannot speak for them but I can imagine they have so much to lose. They would be subjected to all kinds, all manner of harassment, not just financial. Their entire establishments will get harassed."

Naseeruddin Shah recently got embroiled in a controversy when he spoke against those who were ‘celebrating’ the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan. In a video shared on Twitter, Naseeruddin said, “Even as the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan is a cause for concern for the whole world, celebrations of the barbarians in some sections of the Indian Muslims is no less dangerous. Every Indian Muslim should ask themselves if they want reform and modernity in Islam or the barbarian values of the past few centuries.” He added, “Indian Islam has always been different from the rest of the world. May God not bring a time when it changes so much that we don't even recognize it”.

Naseeruddin Shah was last seen up on the silver screen in ‘Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi’ where he had an extended cameo. He also played a key part in Amazon’s musical show ‘Bandish Bandits’. He played a character called ‘Radhe Mohan Rathod’. He also played a key role in the OTT film ‘Mee Raqsam’ released in 2020.

Also Read| 50 Days For SRK: Shah Rukh Khan trends on Twitter as fans begin the countdown to his birthday on 2 November