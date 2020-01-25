Naseeruddin Shah's daughter Heeba Shah assaults women employees at a veterinary clinic; Video goes viral

Naseeruddin Shah's daughter Heeba Shah assaulted two women employees of a veterinary clinic. The CCTV footage of the fight is now doing rounds on the internet.

Naseeruddin Shah's daughter Heeba Shah is hitting the headlines. She allegedly assaulted two women employees of a veterinary clinic after having an argument. The incident happened on January 16 and the brawl was captured in a CCTV camera and now the clip is going viral. As per the latest reports, Versova police has registered a non-cognisable offence against Heeba. NC under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) have been registered.

As per some reports, Heeba had taken two cats for sterilization at the clinic which is run by The Feline Foundation. In an interview with Mid Day, Mriidu Khosla, a trustee of the foundation, said, "On January 16 at 2.50 pm actress Heeba Shah walked into our community veterinary clinic with two cats for sterilization. Our clinic caretaker asked her to wait for 5 minutes as a surgery was on. After 2-3 minutes of waiting she aggressively said to our staff members, "Don't you know who I am? How can you make me wait for so long outside without any assistance? How come no one helped me to get my cats' cage out of the rickshaw on arrival?" In an interview with the same news portal, Heeba accepted that she hit the employees, however, she added that the accused started the fight.

Check out the video right below.

The Versova police have registered a non-cognisable offence against daughter of film actor #NaseeruddinShah actress #HeebaShah for allegedly assaulting two employees of a veterinary clinic. #naseeruddinshah_Shame_on_You #ShaheenBaghTruth #SidharthShukIa pic.twitter.com/ss4u6Kno6B — Rupeshkumar Gupta, #SidheSansadSe Host (@Rupeshkoomar) January 25, 2020

A few days ago, Naseeruddin Shah was in the limelight for his sarcastic comments on Anupam Kher. The war of words between the two started after Shah referred Kher as 'clown' in an interview.

