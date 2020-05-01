Naseeruddin Shah's son Vivaan quashes rumours of his ill health; Says 'Baba is just fine'

Naseeruddin Shah's son Vivaan Shah has rubbished rumours about the veteran actor's ill health. He has stated that he former is completely fine in a recent tweet.

While the Bollywood film industry lost two gems, Irrfan Khan and this week, certain reports suddenly began doing rounds on social media that another veteran actor, Naseeruddin Shah is not keeping well and has been hospitalized. This had left many people worried who were anxious to know about his health status. But it turns out that these reports are a mere hoax and nothing else. This has been confirmed by the members of Naseeruddin Shah’s family.

The Raajneeti actor’s son Vivaan has quashed all such rumours in a recent tweet. Here’s what he writes, “All well everyone! Baba's just fine. All the rumours about his health are fake. He's keeping well. Praying for Irfan Bhai and Chintu ji. Missing them a lot. Deepest condolences to their families. Our hearts go out to all of them. It's a devastating loss for all of us.”As soon as the Happy New Year actor posted this tweet, fans heaved a heavy sigh of relief.

Check out Vivaan Shah's tweet below:

All well everyone! Baba's just fine. All the rumours about his health are fake. He's keeping well Praying for Irfan Bhai and Chintu ji. Missing them a lot. Deepest condolences to their families. Our hearts go out to all of them. It's a devastating loss for all of us — Vivaan Shah (TheVivaanShah) April 30, 2020

Earlier, Naseeruddin Shah had expressed his grief over the sad demise of his good friend Irrfan Khan on April 29, 2020. The latter passed away post succumbing to colon infection. A day later, Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode after a long battle with leukemia for almost two years. The sudden demise of the two great actors has left the entire film industry in deep shock. Everyone has offered their condolences to the bereaved family members of the two late stars.

