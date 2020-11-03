Naseeruddin Shah's son Vivaan Shah contracts COVID 19; Actor not keeping well for a week

Vivaan Shah last appeared in the web series titled A Suitable Boy backed by Mira Nair. The actor recently confirmed that he is diagnosed with coronavirus.

Naseeruddin Shah’s son Vivaan Shah, who is currently winning accolades for his stint in A Suitable Boy, has reportedly tested positive for novel coronavirus. The latest media reports state that the actor encountered symptoms for COVID-19 a week earlier post which he was not keeping well. Vivaan is said to have undergone a test after the same post which his results came out positive. The Happy New Year actor is following norms for fighting off the same and is on bed rest.

For the unversed, Vivaan himself has confirmed to have contracted COVID-19. The talented actor ventured into Bollywood with the movie Saat Khoon Maaf co-starring Jonas, Naseeruddin Shah, John Abraham, late Irrfan Khan, and others. He further rose to fame after featuring in the movie Happy New Year that also featured , , Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Vivaan has been roped in for another project titled Coat.

The actor also shared his first look from the same on social media some time back. This year has not proved to be a good one for everyone, especially in the entertainment industry. Just a day back, reports came about popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam testing positive for COVID-19 followed by Vivaan’s diagnosis. Earlier, Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, , , , and many others contracted the virus. However, all of them recovered soon and we wish the same for Vivaan.

