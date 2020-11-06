Natasa Stankovic is all hearts for Hardik Pandya & Agastya’s video as cricketer misses his playtime with son

As Hardik Pandya is busy with the ongoing IPL 2020, he is missing his time with son Agastya and this post is proof.

Hardik Pandaya and Natasa Stankovic are the new parents in the tinselvile and they have been enjoying their time with their little bundle of joy Agastya. In fact, the couple often shares beautiful pics and videos of the baby on social media and his cuteness makes hearts melt. Keeping up with the trajectory, Hardik took the social media with a storm after he shared yet another beautiful video of the little munchkin wherein the two were enjoying some father-son moments.

In the video, Hardik was enjoying his playtime with Agastya. Dressed in a black t-shirt, the ace cricketer was seen giving slow high fives to the baby while the latter was enjoying it and was seen giggling. Apparently, the video was shot before Hardik left for the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020. He also shared a beautiful pic of himself carrying his son as the latter rested his head on daddy’s shoulders. In the caption, Hardik mentioned how much he has been missing his moments with Agastya. While this adorable post won millions of hearts, new mommy Natasa was also in awe of this adorable father-son duo and dropped hearts in the comment.

Take a look at Hardik Pandya’s recent post with son Agastya:

To note, Hardik and Natasa, who announced their engagement on January 1 this year, tied the knot in a private ceremony at their residence during the COVID 19 lockdown. Soon after the wedding, the couple announced Natasa’s pregnancy and welcomed their first child on July 30 this year.

