Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya dance to their heart’s content in UNSEEN PICS from wedding celebration

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s wedding was a grand affair! While the couple had an intimate court marriage in 2020, they renewed their vows once again in a royal wedding in Udaipur. They first had a white wedding on Valentine’s Day, post which they also had a Hindu ceremony. The couple has been sharing the most gorgeous, breathtaking pictures from their wedding in Udaipur, and recently also dropped some dreamy snaps from their haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremony. Can’t get enough of their beautiful wedding pictures? You’re in for a treat as some more unseen pictures from their wedding festivities have surfaced on Instagram. Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic’s UNSEEN PICS from wedding festivities

DJ Ganesh played at Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s wedding, right from the after-party to the baraat. One of the unseen pictures that have surfaced on social media shows Natasa grooving while she posed with DJ Ganesh. Another one seems to be from the after-party, and it shows Hardik and his brother Krunal Pandya dancing their heart out as they posed with him. Another picture seems to be from the baraat, and Hardik is seen decked up in a beige sherwani as he grooves with DJ Ganesh. Check out the unseen pictures below!

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic’s Sangeet ceremony Meanwhile, just a day ago, Hardik Pandya and Natasa posted pictures from their sangeet ceremony. The cricketer wrote, “My dance partner for life.” Natasa looked gorgeous in a heavily embellished lehenga from Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan collection. It consisted of a sleeveless blouse with scoop neckline, and she wore a sheer dupatta-style cape over the shoulders. The lehenga featured intricate chikankari embroidery. Meanwhile, Hardik wore a Manish Malhotra sherwani which consisted of a black bandhgala jacket, kurta and pants.

