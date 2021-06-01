Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya take son Agastya for a lovely stroll on the beach & share heartwarming PICS

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya, and Agastya are family goals as they walk on the beach and have fun around the sea in beautiful pictures.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya make an absolutely perfect couple and often share lovely family pictures on social media platforms. The picture though gets completed when their little munchkin Agastya makes a lovely appearance and just brightens the day of their followers on Instagram. The three of them are often called family goals in the comment sections by their ever-loving fans. Both Natasa and Hardik give a glimpse inside their happy world through pictures and share milestones of their lives. Agastya, in no time, became a darling of social media as he won hearts with his lovely smile and spreads innocent joy by being the cutest.

Recently, Natasa shared a picture on Instagram where she, Hardik, and Agastya are having a wonderful day on the beach. The weather, the sea, and the serenity in the location, everything is nothing but perfect in the family picture. In the beautiful frame against the mighty sea and clouds, Natasa is holding Hardik’s hand and has also kept Agastya right next to her. Hardik is lovingly looking at both Natasa and Agastya. In the next picture, all three of them are walking towards the sea hand in hand and the frame is almost looking like a beautiful painting that envelops the feeling of pure happiness and joy.

Take a look at the post:

Natasa captioned the image by putting one earth and one heart emoji next to one another. Some of the fans of the couple had lovely things to say in the comments, “"Happy 10 months aaguuu," wrote one fan. Another person wrote, "Family goal." "Happy 10 months munchkin," read another comment.

Also Read| Natasa Stankovic chills with Hardik Pandya in the latest PHOTOS; Calls the cricketer ‘Cool daddy

Share your comment ×