Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's pictures lead to memes; Trolls add Ranu Mondal's pic with the cricketer
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic were the talk of the town on the first day of the new year as they announced their engagement by sharing pictures and videos from their celebrations in Dubai. Soon, the pictures went viral and led to memefest. Meme machines churned out some funniest memes by morphing the images of the couple. One of the meme creators added Ranu Mondal, the overnight internet sensation. Another troll edited the image in such a way that it made them look like a Koli couple. While somebody joked about their complexion, another Twitter user edited their picture and added in the Tarzan movie poster. They are not the only celeb couple whose pictures triggered hilarious memes.
For the unversed, Hardik had shared the news with a few pictures and a video on his Instagram handle and captioned the same as, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged." Speaking of Hardik, he is on a rehabilitation post his back injury and is not playing for India. On the other hand, Natasa had recently featured in a dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. She had participated with her ex Aly Goni. Much to everyone's pleasant surprise, Goni had congraturlated the couple after learnig about their engagement.
Check out the memes right below.
