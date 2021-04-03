Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's shenanigans with son Agastya in the pool are all things adorable; PHOTO

Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram story to post a picture with son Agastya and Hardik Pandya having fun in the pool. The picture-perfect family photo will win your heart.

Natasa Stankovic’s Instagram handle is a visual delight for her and Hardik Pandya’s fans as she constantly posts adorable family pictures. Recently, Natasa posted a rather fun Instagram story where she is enjoying time in the pool with her son Agastya and Hardik Pandya. Natasa is holding Agastya in her arms while Hardik is standing behind both of them making funny faces and drinking smoothies. Natasa captioned the image as, “Caption this” as she asked fans to caption their shenanigans.

Natasa, Hardik, and son Agastya are beloved as a unit by their fans. Agastya was born in the month of July during the 2020 lockdown. Since then, both Hardik and Natasa keep giving their fans a sneak peek of their lives through their social media handles. Recently, they posted lovely family images marking Agastya’s 8th month anniversary. Hardik dropped the adorable picture with his son on his Instagram captioning it as, “Our Agastya turns 8 months Time flies with him big boy”

Take a look at the Instagram post here:

Post team India’s historic win against England, the fans are very excited to see the men in blue in their respective IPL teams as the new season leans forward. The last season of IPL saw a downward trajectory in terms of achieving excitement for fans because the stadiums were empty and there were no loud roars. Right on the heels of IPL 2021, Hardik Pandya has entered the bio-bubble for Mumbai Indians where he plays a middle-order batsman who can knock the balls out of the park and save overs to win the game. Hardik is perhaps one of the highest-rated all-rounders in the world and cricket lovers are eagerly waiting for him to ball in the next season though the word of clarity is not out on it yet.

