Natasa Stankovic celebrates as Agastya completes 3 months with cute PICS; Hardik Pandya says 'Miss You Both'

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and ladylove Natasa Stankovic welcomed their first child this year. As their son Agastya Pandya completed 3 months, Natasa shared adorable photos that left Hardik emotional.

The year 2020 has been quite a difficult one for everyone. But, for Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, the year has come with lots of happiness. The Indian cricketer tied the knot with his actress girlfriend amid lockdown and also welcomed his first child, Agastya amid the same. Since then, both parents share cute photos of their little munchkin on social media and light up the internet. And, recently, Natasa shared the most adorable glimpses from her son Agastya’s 3rd-month birthday celebration on social media and left fans gushing.

Taking to her Instagram account, Natasha shared two adorable photos with her munchkin. In the first photo, Natasa was seen holding her little cutie in her arms as they posed with a cute cake that had animals like Giraffe, Elephant and Lion on it. The cake was to mark the completion of 3 months of her son, Agastya. In the second photo, Natasa was seen embracing Agastya in the cutest manner. Sharing the same, Natasa expressed that she and Agastya were missing dad Hardik Pandya, who is currently in UAE for the IPL 2020 season.

Natasa wrote, "We miss you @hardikpandya93." As soon as Hardik saw the cute photos, he could not stop gushing over his cuties. He commented on Natasa's photo and wrote, "Miss you both." He even shared the photos on his Instagram story. Well, surely the cricketer is missing his family back home.

Take a look at Natasa Stankovic's photos:

Meanwhile, recently, Hardik too shared a cute throwback photo with his son, Agastya as he called him his 'greatest gift.' The cricketer had to head for IPL 2020 in UAE after he welcomed his son with ladylove Natasa on July 30, 2020. Whenever Natasa or Hardik share adorable photos of Agastya, they tend to go viral. Natasa's recent video of playing with Agastya is already winning the internet.

Credits :Natasa Stankovic Instagram

