Natasa Stankovic chills with Hardik Pandya in the latest PHOTOS; Calls the cricketer ‘Cool daddy

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are chilling at home and sharing adorable pictures with their son
Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are the coolest parents. They always shell out couple goals and fans love them for it. Both enjoy massive a fan following and after their son's arrival, it has increased more. The cricketer’s wife never misses a chance to share their son Agastya’s updates. Her Instagram feed is filled with much-loved moments. Natasa Stankovic has shared another set of pictures in which we see the couple’s candid camaraderie.   

Sharing the picture on her official Instagram handle, Natasa Stankovic wrote, “Daddy and mommy cool.” In the picture, the cricketer’s wife is seen wearing off white pant with a crop top. She has kept her makeup minimal and completed the look by carrying a fur handbag. The cricketer is seen wearing a black T-shirt with white shorts. He is also wearing funky glasses with cool written on it. In the next picture, the cricketer’s wife is seen even chilling while having red wine. The cricketer also dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.  

Recently, a video of Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya helping their son Agastya taking his first steps had gone viral on the internet. The parents were seen encouraging their son as he attempted to walk.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Hardik and Natasa married last year in lockdown and they welcomed their son in July 2020. The couple has returned home after the IPL was suspended owing to the pandemic.

