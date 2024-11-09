Natasa Stankovic claims son Agastya makes her and Hardik Pandya a family: ‘People’s assumption doesn’t affect me’

Nataša Stanković, who parted ways with cricketer Hardik Pandya in July, recently opened up about their journey of co-parenting their son, Agastya. Despite their separation, she shared that her son continues to keep her and Hardik connected as a family. She emphasized that she remains unaffected by public assumptions and judgments, choosing to focus on her son’s well-being and her new chapter in life.

Nataša Stanković recently addressed rumors regarding her potential move to Serbia after her separation from Hardik Pandya. In an interview with ETimes, she firmly denied the speculation, explaining that she could not relocate because of their son, Agastya, who attends school in India. She also emphasized that despite the separation, she and Hardik remain a family, united by their child.

The actress said, "The family is here at the end of the day. We (Hardik and I) are still family. We have a child, and the child will always make us family at the end of the day. I haven’t done that anyway because Agastya needs to stay with both parents."

Additionally, Nataša mentioned that while she visits Serbia annually, her focus remains on raising Agastya in India.

The Serbian dancer also shared her desire to lead a simple life focused on her work. She reflected on the nature of her profession, acknowledging that being in the spotlight often invites assumptions. However, she expressed that such assumptions do not affect her. She said, "People’s assumptions don't affect me. I am at peace with myself. I'm at peace with people assuming about me."

She emphasized that she is grounded in her achievements and background, stating that nothing or no one can shake her resolve.

In the same interview, Nataša Stanković shared her deep love for her son, Agastya, saying he means everything to her. She reflected on the unwavering bond between a mother and child, emphasizing that a mother will always be there for her child, no matter the circumstances.

She also spoke about her journey of self-discovery, explaining that through her experiences and being with Agastya, she learned to love herself. With a sense of strength, she vowed that nothing and no one could bring her down, as she now knows her worth and her heart is at peace.

Nataša also discussed her decision to keep her private life away from the public eye, clarifying that it's not about hiding anything but about respecting privacy. She admitted that while people may assume things about her, it doesn’t bother her anymore.

She expressed that it’s impossible to please everyone and humorously added that if she tried, she might as well go sell ice cream. Despite the assumptions, she is at peace with herself, accepting that she cannot expect everyone to like her or be on her side.

On July 18, Nataša Stanković and Hardik Pandya shared a joint statement on Instagram announcing their decision to part ways after four years together. They expressed that the decision was not easy, highlighting the joy, respect, and companionship they had experienced as a couple and family.

The statement also focused on their commitment to co-parenting their son, Agastya, assuring their followers that he would remain the center of their lives. They requested privacy and support from the public during this challenging time, emphasizing their shared goal of ensuring their son's happiness.

