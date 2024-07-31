Natasa Stankovic drops adorable pics with ‘beautiful boy’ Agastya on birthday amid separation from Hardik Pandya: ‘Won’t let this world…’

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya’s son Agastya celebrated his fourth birthday on Tuesday, July 30. Following Hardik Pandya's post, Natasa took to social media to share a heartfelt message dedicated to Agastya. In her note, she vowed to always protect him and remain by his side, no matter how life evolves.

For the unversed, after announcing her split from cricketer Hardik Pandya, dancer-model Natasa Stankovic has been residing in Serbia with their son Agastya.

Natasa Stankovic celebrates son Agastya’s fourth birthday

Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram to celebrate Agastya's birthday with a new post featuring a series of heartfelt photos. The images capture their special moments together, including Natasa holding Agastya in her arms, the two of them holding hands while relaxing on a couch, and sharing a cozy nap in the car with their heads resting on each other's shoulders. The collection also features moments from their visit to the zoo.

In the caption, she wrote, "My buba (red heart emoticon) You brought peace, love and joy into my life. My beautiful boy. You are such a blessing, so sweet and kind… always stay this way.. I won’t let this world change your kind soul. I will always be by your side… hand in hand. I love you, Mama."

Hardik Pandya’s birthday wish for his little boy Agastya

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya also celebrated Agastya’s birthday with a special video featuring the little boy mimicking his father’s actions. The clip shows the father-son duo playing a game of Jenga, with Hardik smiling joyfully as he interacts with Agastya. In his caption, Hardik referred to Agastya as his "partner in crime."

He penned, “You keep me going every single day! Happy birthday to my partner in crime, my whole heart, my Agu (red heart emoji) Love you beyond words.”

About Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Natasa Stankovic is a Serbian actress, known for her Bollywood debut in Prakash Jha’s 2013 film Satyagraha. She and Hardik Pandya got engaged on January 1, 2020, and married during the coronavirus lockdown. Agastya was born in July 2020.

Agastya is currently with Natasa in Serbia. They flew there just hours before Natasa and Hardik Pandya announced their separation. Earlier this month, they were seen at Mumbai airport, boarding their flight to Natasa’s hometown.

