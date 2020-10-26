Natasa Stankovic drops an adorable video of playing with her son Agastya; Fans call him 'Hardik Pandya junior'

Natasa Stankovic took to her social media handle and shared an adorable video with her little munchkin, Agastya Pandya.

Natasa Stankovic is an avid social media user. To keep her fans updated, she often shares pictures and videos of her along with her husband, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and with their son Agastya Pandya. Recently, Natasa took to her social media handle and shared an adorable video with her little munchkin. In the video, Natasa and her son can be seen in a playful mood. The dancer-turned-actress can be seen talking while her son is trying to touch her nose.

Natasa shared the cute video with a heart emoticon. Soon after she posted the video, cricketer KL Rahul, who is also Hardik Pandya best buddy, liked the post and also dropped a few emojis in the comment section. While one of Natasa's fans wrote, “Chota Hardik Pandya”, another user wrote, “Hardik Pandya 2.0”. Several others have dropped heart emoticons on Natasa’s post. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya is currently in UAE as he is playing for Mumbai Indians for the ongoing Indian Premier League. Thus, Natasa keeps sharing several pictures and videos as she misses him.

Further, Hardik and Natasa had welcomed their son Agastya on July 30. A few weeks before the arrival of their baby, the couple took to their social media to inform fans that they are expecting.

Natasa posted a picture of her with Hardik and wrote, “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes”

On the work front, Natasa was last seen in Swara Bhasker’s web series Flesh which was released earlier this year.

Credits :Natasa Stankovic Instagram

