Natasa Stankovic drops an endearing PHOTO of Hardik Pandya cradling their newborn baby boy; Says ‘my family’

Natasa Stankovic shares a captivating picture of Hardik Pandya cradling their baby boy with utmost joy on his face while she holds a bouquet of red roses. She calls them her world.
14772 reads Mumbai Updated: August 3, 2020 08:47 am
For Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, good news arrived a few days ago when the happy couple welcomed a new addition to their family, their baby boy. They took to social media and shared the first glimpse of their little bundle of joy. That picture left fans going gaga for the couple. Most recently, Natasa took to her own social media account and shared an adorable picture of the cricketer cradling their newborn and it is nothing less than adorable. 

Taking to her Instagram account, Natasa uploaded an adorable picture of her sitting on the cot with a bouquet of red roses that was gifted to her by hubby Hardik. Right behind her, we can see Hardik cradling their newborn baby boy with utmost joy on his face. She captioned the picture, “My family my (world) @hardikpandya93 #blessed #grateful #myboys.” Alongside a heart emoticon. 

Earlier during the weekend, the cricketer took to his Instagram account and dropped the first picture of his and Natasa’s baby boy that left everyone gushing. On the arrival of their newborn, several of their friends conveyed their wishes to the new parents.  

Here is Natasa Stankovic's post: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My family my @hardikpandya93 #blessed #grateful #myboys

A post shared by Nataša Stanković (@natasastankovic__) on

Meanwhile, earlier amid the lockdown Hardik shared pictures of him and Natasa getting hitched. After he and the former Bigg Boss contestant got engaged in Dubai on a yacht during New Year, everyone was left wondering when they would get hitched. But due to the lockdown, the couple got hitched at home and shared the pictures on social media in June. 

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya holding his and Natasa Stankovic’s baby boy in a FIRST photo will melt your heart

