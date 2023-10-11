Natasa Stankovic drops heartwarming PICS featuring son Agastya to wish 'love' Hardik Pandya on his birthday

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya are one of the most adored couples in tinsel town. The duo is often seen painting the town red with their mushy posts on social media. Hardik and Natasa during their various public appearances with their PDA often serve major relationship goals. Both stars never miss a chance to express their love for each other through social media. Today the cricketer is celebrating his 30th birthday, thus, his lady love, Natasa posted some adorable family photos featuring their son, Agastya as she posted the birthday wish for her husband.

Natasa Stankovic shares adorable PICS to wish husband Hardik Pandya to mark his 30th birthday

On October 11, Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram story to share a lovely birthday wish for her husband, Hardik Pandya. The actress shared a series of stories to post the wish. The first photo features the adorable family, Natasa, Hardik, and their little son, Agastya. The beautiful photo is seemingly clicked from their vacation as the couple is all smiles. The caption written on the post is, ‘Happy’. While another is a cutesy photo featuring Hardik and Agastya caught in a candid moment. The cricketer is seen holding what appears as a birthday gift with a red heart on it and text that reads, “to the BEST PAPA in the world” with the text ‘Birthday’ written on it, and the third photo is a sizzling photo of the adorable couple. The text reads, “My Love”.

Take a look!

About Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya entered the wedlock in January 2020 with a low-key court marriage. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in July 2020. The couple named him Agastya. Notably, Hardik proposed to Natasa on a cruise in Dubai. In January 2020, the couple officially announced the news on Instagram had shared pictures and videos of the special moment. Hardik captioned the post, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

It is worth mentioning that the couple earlier this year in February had renewed their wedding vows by hosting a grand white wedding. The wedding was held in Udaipur, Rajasthan on February 15, 2023. The grand wedding festivities of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic included a Haldi ceremony, followed by the Mehendi, Sangeet, and a white wedding ceremony.

