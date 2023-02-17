Natasa Stankovic flaunts tattoo with Hardik Pandya’s initial; Couple shares a kiss in UNSEEN PICS from wedding

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic, who tied the knot in an intimate court marriage in 2020, renewed their vows once again on Valentine’s Day this year, that is on 14th February, 2023. The couple had a beautiful white ceremony in Udaipur, for which Natasa opted for a stunning white gown with a long, dramatic veil. Pictures from their white wedding went absolutely viral on Instagram! The white wedding was followed by a traditional ceremony according to the Hindu customs, and the couple also shared pictures from the same. Now, a few other pictures from the wedding ceremony have surfaced, and the couple is seen sharing a kiss! Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic share a kiss in this UNSEEN wedding picture

In one of the pictures of the Hindu wedding ceremony shared by the photographers The Wedding Story, Natasa and Hardik are seen sharing a kiss. Natasa and Hardik both opted for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ensembles, and while Natasa looks beautiful in a red saree, Hardik looks dapper in an off-white sherwani. A video that has surfaced on social media also shows Hardik and Natasa sharing a playful moment during the varmala ceremony, and they are seen kissing each other on the lips. Check out the picture, and the video below!

Natasa Stankovic’s tattoo featuring Hardik Pandya’s intitial In another picture, a close-up of Natasa Stankovic’s hand shows a tiny tattoo that features Hardik Pandya’s initial ‘H’ with a small star next to it. Check out the picture below!

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s outfits Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared details of Hardik and Natasa’s wedding ensembles. “Hardik is an absolutely majestic groom in this regal, off-white jamdani sherwani, masterfully hand-embroidered with gold zardozi. Red and green bead highlights add jewelled glam to his look,” wrote the designer duo. While sharing details of Natasa’s red saree, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla wrote, “Natasa is a vision in a red chamois satin sari embroidered with gold, pearl, red and green beads and edged with an intricate beaded border. Paired with a spectacular jadau blouse and organza dupatta with double sided gold sequins on the base and gold Kuran lace she exudes romance at its most passionate.”

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma wishes Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya on their wedding: Wishing you love, happiness forever