Natasa Stankovic gives peek into birthday celebrations of husband Hardik Pandya’s 30th birthday bash: PICS

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya are one of the IT couples in the industry. The much in love couple is often seen showering love on each other through their social media. From their mushy posts to crackling chemistry on various occasions, the fans couldn’t help going gaga over the two. In fact, their family photos featuring their little son, Agastya often create quite a buzz on social media. It was just yesterday, that the cricketer celebrated his 30th birthday. On the occasion, Natasa had shared some really endearing pictures to wish her husband. Today, the actress gave a peek into their intimate lovely birthday celebrations.

Natasa Stankovic shares glimpses from the birthday bash of Hardik Pandya

Today, on October 12, Natasa Stankovic taking to her Instagram stories shared a couple of photographs from the birthday bash. Giving peek into the birthday celebrations, the actress shared the photo of the cake and another photo is a mushy photograph featuring the couple.

The first photo features the scrumptious cake. The text reads, “Older wiser and hotter than ever” alonwith red hearts on the side. In another photograph shared, Natasa is seen in a short black dress paired with white sneakers as she shares a romantic hug with Hardik Pandya. The birthday boy, on the other hand, kept it casual in a vest with black pants. The couple is all smiles while getting clicked. Alongside, one can see helium balloons of golden, silver and blue colors and a numeric 30. On top of that features a balloon in the shape of a wine glass, and alongside is an orange star.

A sweet video shared by Natasa as a birthday post for Hardik

Remarkably, Natasa on the 30th birthday of Hardik had shared a super adorable video featuring their son Agastya and several family moments. The video had their priceless moments from the wedding, vacations and sweet family moments. The sweet video was accompanied by One Direction’s romantic track, Night Changes.

She had captioned the post, “Happy Birthday my love! May this year be filled with endless joy, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Cheers to you, my forever happiness!”

The romantic wish posted by his lady love was sure to attract a reaction from Hardik. In response to this, the cricketer wrote, “I love you baby girl (accompanied by red heart emojis) so much.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya got married in 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, a son soon after whom they’ve named Agastya.

