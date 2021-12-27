Natasa Stankovic makes a statement in magenta dress during Xmas celebration; Fans wonder if she is pregnant

The Christmas celebrations have taken over the world and the social media is abuzz with pics from the celebrations. From celebs to commoners, the social media witnessed colourful Christmas celebrations which were a treat for the netizens. Amid this, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic also took their social media and gave a glimpse of their Christmas celebrations with the family. In the pics, Natasa and Hardik were seen posing with Krunal Pandya, Pankhuri Sharma, their pooches and the entire family.

Interestingly, Natasa looked stunning in her magenta coloured velvet dress. She had completed her look with silver hairband and silver heels while Hardik complemented her well with a white shirt and denims. As their pics are going viral on social media, fans have been wondering Natasa is expecting her second child. One of the Instagram users wrote, “Agastya brother or sister on the way”. Another user wrote, “Is she pregnant???” For the uninitiated, Natasa and Hardik are proud parents of a one year old son Agastya and they are often seen sharing his pics on social media.

Take a look at Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya’s Christmas celebrations with family:

While Natasa is quite active on social media, she is often seen entertaining her fans with adorable videos of her son. She had earlier shared another beautiful moment of the father and son on her Instagram. In the picture, the cricketer can be seen cuddling his son while the munchkin is enjoying the moment. Natasa shared the picture along with a heart emoji.