Natasa Stankovic pays tribute to Hardik Pandya’s late father; Says ‘I'm glad you lived your life like a boss’

Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic recently took to her Instagram handle to pay tribute to her late father-in-law Himanshu Pandya.

Indian cricketers, Hardik and Krunal Pandya’s father Himanshu Pandya passed away on Saturday after suffering a heart attack. Hardik’s wife Natasa Stankovic penned an emotional note to pay tribute to her late father-in-law. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of him. In one of the pictures, Natasa can be seen sitting on a couch along with Hardik’s father and son Agastya. In another picture, he can be seen with their pets. Natasa has also shared a small throwback clip featuring Hardik’s father.

Natasa has mentioned in her post that they are missing Himanshu a lot. While sharing the same, she wrote, “Still not able to process that you have left us. You were the cutest, strongest, funniest in the house. You have left so many beautiful memories but our house empty too. already missing you so much and your funny jokes. I’m glad you lived your life like a boss, our real Rockstar. I’ll make sure your googly Agastya will know what a beautiful soul his grandpa was. Fly high our angel, smile from heaven, keep blessing us and thank you for everything. love you papa.”

Take a look at Natasa Stankovic’s latest post here:

On the other hand, Hardik also paid tribute to his father. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "My daddy As I said to you yesterday Your last one ride. Now rest in peace my king You were a Happy soul! I will miss you everyday dad Love you always.”

Credits :Natasa Stankovic Instagram

