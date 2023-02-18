Natasa Stankovic says 'it was absolutely magical to renew vows' with Hardik Pandya; Anushka Sharma reacts

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya are one of the most loved couples in town. The duo got married to each other in 2020 in court. Since it was a hush-hush ceremony, the couple decided to get married again on February 14. They recently jetted off to Udaipur with their son Agastya and the family members for the grand wedding. Hardik and Natasa enjoyed a white wedding and they also tied the knot as per Hindu traditions. Earlier today, the actress took to social media and shared some more unseen pictures from the Hindu wedding.

For their Hindu wedding, Hardik and Natasa wore classy outfits made by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Hardik wore an off-white sherwani with a red maharaja necklace while Natasa looked like a dream in a golden and red lehenga. She completed her look with a statement necklace and matching accessories. Her heavily embellished lehenga looked nothing less than a dream. She also wore a red saree with a heavily embellished blouse. In the pictures, she is seen posing with her husband and their son Agastya.

Along with the pictures, Natasa wrote a sweet note. She called her wedding 'absolutely magical'. She also thanked the designers for making her and Hardik 'feel like a Fairytale bride and groom'. She wrote, "Living My Dream! Infinite Joy as Hardik and I look forward to a Future of Endless Love. It was absolutely magical to renew our vows in the presence of our family and friends. Thank you Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for making us feel like a Fairytale bride and groom."