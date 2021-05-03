Natasa Stankovic shares an adorable father and son moment of Hardik Pandya and Agastya; SEE PIC

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's little bundle of joy is now 9 months old. The couple had shared series of pictures to make the day more special.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic never miss a chance of showing their love for little munchkin Agastya. The cricketer’s wife always shares adorable pictures of father-son and especially their cute moments. They are considered to be one of the most loved couples. Natasa is active on social media and keeps her followers engaged by entertaining them. Recently, she shared another beautiful moment of the father and son on her Instagram. Her feed is filled with many such moments.

In the picture, the cricketer can be seen cuddling his son while the munchkin is enjoying the moment. The little boy is seen wearing a printed T-shirt with matching shorts and looks very cute. He is smiling as he poses for the camera. Natas shared the picture along with a heart emoji. The cricketer also reposted the picture on his Instagram story. The couple had welcomed their son on July 30 last year.

His pictures go viral in no time. Agastya has turned 9 months old and the couple shared adorable photos of their munchkin on social media.

Take a look at the picture here:

Recently, the cricketer’s wife had shared a picture with her son. Both were seen swimming and enjoying it. Currently, Natasa has accompanied Hardik for IPL 2021 season. The couple has been constantly sharing pictures of their fun moments.

