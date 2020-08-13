Natasa Stankovic shares adorable pictures with her baby boy; Says ‘When I hold you, life makes sense’

Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic shares cute pictures with her newborn and it’s too adorable to miss it.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya welcomed their baby boy on July 30, 2020, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It didn’t take long before new dad Hardik took to his Instagram profile to share the good news about the birth of their baby boy. In no time social media was filled with wishes from family, friends, fans, and followers. Little later Natasa took to her own social media profile and uploaded a family picture that featured Hardik holding their little bundle of joy.

Sharing the picture with her fans, she captioned it, “My family my (world) @hardikpandya93 #blessed #grateful #myboys.” Most recently, she took to her Instagram account and uploaded a picture of herself along with her newborn. The picture showcases Natasa holding her baby boy in her arms. She can be seen donning a knotted crop top with high-waisted jeans. She captioned her picture saying, “When I hold you, life makes sense. #mamasboy #blessings,” along with heart emoticons.

Earlier Hardik took to his social media account and shared a glimpse of his baby boy’s room. His cradle and room were decorated with blue balloons. Hardik captioned his post saying, “My boys welcome.” The couple have been making headlines ever since they announced their engagement on social media on New Year. Later, the couple got married amid the pandemic in an intimate ceremony. Ever since then, the couple has been giving major couple goals.

