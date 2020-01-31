Natasa Stankovic shares a picture of her new hairstyle and leaves boyfriend Hardik Pandya gushing

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya have been the talk of the town for the longest time. Ever since the duo shared their engagement pictures on social media, fans can't stop gushing over the news. On New Year's eve, the Indian skipper got down on his knees and popped the question to Natasa while the couple was ringing in 2020 on their getaway to Dubai. Hardik Pandya is evidently in awe of his fiance Natasa Stankovic and his recent gesture on social media is proof!

After the dreamy proposal, Hardik Pandya continues to set boyfriend goals. Recently, Natasa posted a picture of herself on her Instagram handle flaunting her new haircut. Natasa got her hair styled in long layers and she looks extremely plush and pretty in the same. A number of fans and friends flooded her comments section with compliments but Hardik Pandya stole the show. Not once, but twice he posted a heart-eyes emoji and it is too adorable a gesture.

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on New Year's. Hardik proposed to Natasa with a diamond ring and the couple cut a ring-shaped cake that read HP loves NATS. "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged," Hardik wrote as he shared pictures of their engagement on Instagram. Natasa too posted glimpses of the same and wrote, “Forever yes @hardikpandya93.”

Natasa appeared on Nach Baliye 9 with ex-flame Aly Goni. The latter is aware of Natasa's engagement with Hardik and wishes them well. Hardik Pandya's ex Urvashi Rautela too is happy to see the new couple and wishes them nothing but happiness. Although the wedding dates are not officially out, sources say that Hardik and Natasa are ready to take the plunge in 2020.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela on Hardik Pandya's fiancee Natasa Stankovic: We never spoke about our personal life

Credits :Instagram

Read More