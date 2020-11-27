Natasa Stankovic shares video with her son as they groove to Hrithik’s Jai Jai Shiv Shankar & it’s unmissable

Natasa Stankovic has taken the internet by a storm as she has shared a beautiful video with her son Agastya.

Renowned cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s son Agastya has been the talk of the town ever since he was born. The proud parents are often seen sharing Agastya’s adorable pics and videos on social media and it is a real treat for the fans. Keeping up with the trajectory, Natasa has once again sent the internet on a meltdown as she shared yet another video of her son on her Instagram handle and we can’t get enough of Agastya’s cuteness.

In the video, Natasa was seen holding her little munchkin as the mother son duo was seen grooving to and Tiger Shroff’s popular track ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’ from their 2019 release War. While the proud mommy looked stunning in her grey coloured printed crop-top and blackish grey jeggings. On the other hand, Agastya looked adorable in a white coloured t-shirt and grey pyjamas. Natasa captioned the video as “#motherandsonbond” followed by a heart emoticon. The mother son duo seemed to have a great time together dancing together and this video is melting hearts.

Take a look at Natasa Stankovic’s recent video with son Agastya:

Recently, Natasha had celebrated Agastya’s 3rd month birthday. In the pic, Natasa was seen holding her little cutie in her arms as they posed with a cute cake that had animals like Giraffe, Elephant and Lion on it. The cake was to mark the completion of 3 months of her son, Agastya. She captioned the image as, “We miss you @hardikpandya93” followed by a heart emoticon.

