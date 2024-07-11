Natasa Stankovic talks about people being judgemental amid divorce rumors with Hardik Pandya: 'We have no empathy'

It has been reported that Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic might be headed towards a separation after spending four years together as a married couple. The model-actor’s absence from the T20 World Cup 2024 matches and failure to wish the Indian team on winning the tournament made it worse.

Amid divorce rumors, Natasa dropped a video on her Instagram wherein she spoke about people judging others without knowing their part of the story. Read on!

Natasa Stankovic drops new video amid divorce rumors with Hardik Pandya

Celebrity couple Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have always openly expressed their love for each other on social media. Be it their birthday or wedding anniversary, a special lovey-dovey post from their partner was a mandate.

But their fans started speculating trouble in paradise when the dancer and actress didn’t wish the Indian cricketer publicly this year. Her silence on India’s win and absence from the celebratory video of Hardik with his son Agastya fuelled the fire.

Amid all this, Natasa dropped a video on July 10 in which she spoke about people being judgemental. In the clip she shared on her Instagram stories, the actress can be seen wearing a gray top and sipping coffee.

Natasa Stankovic says people have ‘no empathy’

She started the clip by saying that while enjoying her me-time with her drink, she had a random thought. Natasa further said, “As people, how quick are we in judging? If we see someone who is acting out of their character, we don’t slow down, we don’t observe, and we have no empathy. We straight jump into judging.”

She continued by saying that people don’t know what has happened or what is behind the whole thing, the whole act or situation. “So, let’s be less judgemental, observe more, have more empathy, and be patient,” she urged her social media followers.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged on January 1, 2020. Then, in July 2020, the couple was blessed with their first child, a boy named Agastya Pandya. A couple of years later, the celebs renewed their wedding vows in a ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on February 14, 2023.

