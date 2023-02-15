Natasa Stankovic's wedding gown had her and Hardik Pandya's initials; 15-feet long veil was made in 50 days

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are one of the most loved couples in town. The duo got married in a hush-hush ceremony in 2020. Soon after their court marriage, the couple welcomed their first baby boy Agastya. They decided to marry again this year on Valentine's Day. On Tuesday, Natasa and Hardik renewed their vows in Udaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members. Their white wedding looked nothing less than a dream! Natasa wore a gorgeous custom-made white gown by Shantanu and Nikhil.

Natasa and Hardik made for a perfect couple. They shared the pictures on social media and in no time they went viral on the Internet. Hardik looked handsome in a black suit while Natasa looked like a dream in her white gown. She wore a fitted gown featuring a corseted bodice embroidered in natural pearls. Shantanu and Nikhil took to Instagram and shared more details about the gown. In the post, they revealed that the gown was embellished with precious stones, pristine pearls, and cloud dancer beads, featuring an inner skirt encased with a drape of Parisian Satin.

Natasa's gown was completed by a long dramatic veil. The designer duo revealed, "With the subtle yet unnoticeable detail of N 🤍 H extending over the long tulle sleeves; the 15 feet long veil is a lustrous glory of the elaborate craftmanship of forty artisans over the course of fifty days, exhibits an ornate play of pearls, leather sequin and beads manifesting into the fairytale of Nataša’s celebratory ensemble."

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announce their wedding

Hardik and Natasa took to Instagram and shared a joint post. Along with the pictures, they penned a sweet note in which they talked about renewing the vows. Their post read, "We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love." Have a look: