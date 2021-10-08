Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan's mom Karuna's cute banter leaves fans in awe of 'Saas bahu ka pyaar'; WATCH

It is always good to see a mother-in-law bonding well with her daughter-in-law. Well one such mother-in-law and daughter-in-law Jodi is that of Varun Dhawan’s mother and wife Natasha Dalal. Their camaraderie is to watch out for and with the way they gell with each other we are sure that they have a great bond. Recently, in an event held in the city both Natasha and her mum-in-law were spotted making a stylish entry and apart from their looks what caught our attention was their camaraderie with each other.

A video is going viral on the internet in which we can see both Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan’s mother laughing their hearts out. In the video, we can see Varun’s mom walking with Natasha and Renu Chopra as she is laughing and telling “We are made for each other”. Talking about their attires, Natasha looks pretty in a blue slip-on tube neck dress and Varun’s mom stuns in a jazzy shiny top and culotte pants to go with it. Both these ladies camaraderie even won the hearts of the netizens. One of the fans commented, “Saas Bahu ka pyaar.” The other fan commented, “Love their bond.” A third fan commented, “Dhawan women.”

Take a look:

Well, many fans also commented on how pretty Varun Dhawan’s wife was looking in this dress.

Talking about Varun Dhawan’s films, he will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Kiara Advani. Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor too will be playing a pivotal role in the film. Apart from this Varun has Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.

Well, how many hearts for Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan’s mother’s camaraderie?

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal head for vacation, keep it simple at the airport​