Natasha Dalal bonds with Varun Dhawan's mother and sister in law amidst lockdown; See PHOTOS

Varun Dhawan's girlfriend Natasha Dalal shares a great bond with his family members too. This is evident from a few of their latest pictures. Check them out.

and his ladylove Natasha Dalal have been dating each other for the longest possible time. Neither the actor nor Natasha has been shy about admitting their love publicly. There are multiple instances when the latter has been spotted with the Street Dancer 3D star’s family at various events and occasions. In other words, she has been a constant support for Varun and their numerous pictures speak for the same. She hasn’t left his side even during the lockdown.

We have got proof of the same as Natasha has been recently clicked at Varun Dhawan’s home again. She visited the actor’s house to join him and his family in celebrating Jaanvi Dhawan’s birthday who happens to be Varun’s sister-in-law. A few pictures have been already circulated on social media in which Natasha can be seen bonding with the actor’s mother Karuna Dhawan and Jaanvi. She looked quite content while posing for the pictures. Varun was, however, missing from the scene.

Check out the pictures below:

Talking about Varun Dhawan, he was last seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D co-starring that has been directed by Remo D’Souza. He is currently awaiting the release of his next movie titled Coolie No.1 which also features Sara Ali Khan as the female lead. It has been directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan. It is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×