Natasha Dalal doesn't want her marriage to Varun Dhawan to define her; Opens up on being in public eye

For anyone, marriage is quite a big leap of faith and even for our B-town celebs, it holds another level of importance. Last year, Varun Dhawan tied the knot with designer Natasha Dalal and recently, they celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Natasha has always liked to stay away from the limelight. However, having married a popular star has always made her the talk of the town. But, amid all this, she also remains to true to her love of fashion designing and in a recent chat, she opened up about having her own individuality.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Natasha spoke about how she has 'always wanted to' have a name for herself and didn't want her marriage to Varun to define her. Talking about it, she highlighted the importance of having one's own individuality and expressed her desire to be occupied like her actor husband Varun. Natasha, who designs wedding couture for brides, also shared how strong her bond with Varun is. She revealed that he has been supportive of her. "He is amazing and supports me in whatever I do," the designer added.

Having your own individuality is important. It keeps you grounded and focused. Natasha Dalal

Talking about her own identity, Natasha said, "Having your own individuality is important. It keeps you grounded and focused. I would like to keep myself as busy as Varun." She also confessed that being in the public eye is something she cannot get used to. However, she said, "But it doesn’t bother me. In fact, I’ve realised it (being in the public eye) is something you can use in a good way."

Being a designer who helps brides pick their outfits, Natasha added that her own experience of marriage came in handy and helped her professionally too. She told the daily that whenever a bride comes in her studio, she is reminded of her own marriage to Varun. She added, "Getting married and having to do your own outfit, you get more insightful about the whole thing, because you realise so many things you didn’t know before. You feel a connection with the bride."

Meanwhile, on their first wedding anniversary, Varun went on a spree of sharing beautiful photos with his wife Natasha from their big day. The Bhediya star shared several unseen moments from their wedding and left netizens gushing over his gorgeous wife Natasha and his love story.

