Natasha Dalal: How the young fashion designer is slaying it & making Indian bridal dreams come true.

Natasha Dalal first came under the spotlight as Varun Dhawan's fans got to know of her as his girlfriend years ago. She once again dominated headlines earlier this year in January when the longtime sweethearts tied the knot and made it official to the world. However, Natasha has loved to stay away from the limelight as much as possible. Even during their dating days, Natasha would rarely pose for the shutterbugs with . Not just that, even on social media, she keeps it low-key as her Instagram account is private.

Instead, the young fashion designer prefers to quietly work towards building her design brand from her office and studio which is situated in Mumbai's Juhu area. Natasha began her journey back in 2013 when she launched her design brand after returning from New York where she studied fashion designing.

While Natasha's work initially was not solely dedicated to dressing up Indian brides, she slowly and steadily spread her wings. Since then it has been a upward journey for the designer who designs stunning embellished lehengas for the modern Indian bride today.

From ombre lehengas to heavily embellished yet stunning bridal wear, Natasha Dalal has grown her brand and business multifold. She has managed to carve a space for herself in the cut-throat business of Indian bridal fashion and has done it with panache. Not just in India, she has also been decking up brides across the globe and the brand's social media presence serves as proof.

In fact, for her own wedding, she designed all of her outfits by herself and took social media by storm. The outfits took almost six months to be completed but Natasha did a fabulous job with her multiple outfits.

On weaving her own bridal outfits

Speaking to Brides Today, Natasha had said, "It was truly a special experience to create my own outfits for the wedding. It was also insightful to experience first-hand the desires and emotions of a bride-to-be, and I‘m certain this will help me better gauge the requirements of brides who will entrust me with designing for their special day."

On what keeps her inspired

"My inspiration comes from different experiences and stages in my life—from trips to the books I’ve read and the movies I’ve watched. I’m always inspired by nature, flora and fauna, impressionist paintings, the magical underwater world, cities like Florence, Jaipur, Goa and New York, and a lot more! Sometimes something as simple as a picturesque sunset, an Art Deco building or even an interesting photograph can spark inspiration," Natasha had told the portal earlier.

Even though Natasha Dalal prefers to stay away from the paparazzi and be under the radar on social media, her success on the professional front is inspirational and applaud worthy.

