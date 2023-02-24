Natasha Stankovic and Hardik Pandya look head over heels in love in latest snaps from their wedding bash

After Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s sweet intimate wedding at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic stole the limelight with their wedding. The couple who already had an intimate court marriage in 2020 renewed their vows yet again in Udaipur and had a royal wedding. The lovebirds had both a white wedding and a Hindu wedding. For the past couple of days, they have been taking social media by quite a storm with their dreamy wedding pictures and now Natasa has shared a fresh set of pictures from their wedding bash.

Taking to her social media, Natasa Stankovic shared some fun pictures from what appears to be Hardik Pandya and her wedding bash. In the first picture, we can see Natasa and Hardik engrossed in dancing as they hug each other and pout in all glory. Natasa can be seen wearing a pretty white corset top that she paired with an asymmetric skirt. The attire had feather-like extensions all over and the corset top hugged perfectly on her curves. She left her hair open and accessorized her dress with a thin pearl set and completed her look with white heels. Hardik on the other hand looked dapper in a white tee that he paired with black pants and layered with a zebra print jacket. In one of the pictures, we can see the Indian cricketer lifting his ladylove in his arms as both of them look extremely happy. Indeed the snaps are proof of the fun these guys had. Sharing these pics, Natasa wrote, “cheers to us baby.”

Check out the post: