Natasha Suri to skip movie promotions after testing positive for COVID-19

Actress Natasha Suri has tested positive for Covid-19 and will have to skip promotions of her upcoming thriller, Dangerous.

"I have been sick and under home quarantine since the beginning of August. On August 1, I had gone to Pune for some urgent work and I guess that's where I got it from. I think I passed on the virus to my sister Rupali and my granny too," Natasha said.

The supermodel continued: "Anyway, I and my folks are recuperating and will be fit and fine soon by God's grace. Right now, I'm feeling physically weak and exhausted, but mentally I am upbeat and looking forward to the audience's feedback and reaction to my film."

"Dangerous" is about a young entrepreneur whose wife is kidnapped, and his ex-girlfriend is sent to probe the case. The thriller project is slated to release on an OTT platform. Also Read: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover team up for a web project; Mark their first project post marriage

