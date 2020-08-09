  1. Home
Natasha Suri to skip movie promotions after testing positive for COVID-19

Actress Natasha Suri has tested positive for Covid-19 and will have to skip promotions of her upcoming thriller, Dangerous.
"I have been sick and under home quarantine since the beginning of August. On August 1, I had gone to Pune for some urgent work and I guess that's where I got it from. I think I passed on the virus to my sister Rupali and my granny too," Natasha said.

"They have also been unwell. But the good part is, we are all recovering gradually. It's such a strange coincidence that I have to back out of the promotional activities of my film 'Dangerous' which is due to release on August 14 as I was in fact excitedly looking forward to participating in the film promotions with my co-stars Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, but Covid has hit me in the same fortnight as our digital release date," she added.
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And here it is!!! Our labour of love!Sharing with you the trailer of 'Dangerous' releasing on 14th Aug 2020' on MX Player. So thrilled to share screen space with the ever so gorgeous @bipashabasu whose beauty I have always admired, with @iamksgofficial who is a wonderful co-star. I am grateful to one of the most generous, noble and large hearted human beings ie our producer @mikasingh ji for believing in me and giving me this opportunity in his maiden venture!! Excited to be a part of the super ingenious man @vikrampbhatt 's production under the direction of the very creative taskmaster @bhushanpatel and a shout-out to my amazing co-actors @nitinaroraofficial @isonaliraut and @suyyashrai @rajdeepchoudhurys who made the entire filming experience in London full of smiles!! Special thanks to #MohanNadaarji and @vikramkhakhar for his invaluable support to the project. Cheers to #NarenGedia on his fab cinematography. And to @rahul_p_mehra for smilingly always doing his duty towards the project. And above all, I dedicate this project/endeavour to my late Mother who is my backbone and lifeline till eternity. Everything good, every opportunity that has come my way in life, has really been because of her love and blessing!!! #NatashaSuri #Dangerous #MXPlayer

A post shared by Natasha Suri (@natashasuri) on

The supermodel continued: "Anyway, I and my folks are recuperating and will be fit and fine soon by God's grace. Right now, I'm feeling physically weak and exhausted, but mentally I am upbeat and looking forward to the audience's feedback and reaction to my film."

"Dangerous" is about a young entrepreneur whose wife is kidnapped, and his ex-girlfriend is sent to probe the case. The thriller project is slated to release on an OTT platform.

Credits :IANS

