National Award winner and renowned music composer Vanraj Bhatia passes away at 93

Celebrated music composer of the entertainment industry Vanraj Bhatia passed away on Friday, May 7, morning at his Mumbai residence. He was 93-years-old and was known for his iconic songs in the music field. As reported in the media, he was not keeping well for the last few months and was also bedridden. To note, the music composer had composed 7,000 advertising jingles including the popular Liril and Dulux. He created the scores for many films as well as television shows.

The late music composer had composed songs for the films--36 Chowringhee Lane, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Pestonjee, Tarang, Percy, Droh Kaal, Bangarwadi, Naseem and Jaya Ganga, Ajooba, Beta, Damini, Ghatak, Pardes, Chameli, and Rules: Pyar Ka Superhit Formula. His television shows include Khandan, Tamas, Wagle Ki Duniya, Naqab, Lifeline, and Banegi Apni Baat. Among his most iconic compositions for television was for Bharat Ek Khoj. He had also won a National Film Award for Govind Nihalani’s Tamas and was also awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi award in 1989. He was awarded Padma Shri in 2012.

His demise has shocked the entertainment industry as many have extended their condolences to the family. As reports claimed that he was avoiding seeing doctors during his last days owing to the COVID 19.

He was born on May 31, 1927, in Mumbai and studied at the Royal Academy of Music in London and the Paris Conservatory. He returned to India in 1959 and started working as a Reader in Western musicology at the University of Delhi. He used to create advertising jingles. In 1972, he composed the background music for his first Shyam Benegal film, Ankur.

