  1. Home
  2. entertainment

National Award winner and renowned music composer Vanraj Bhatia passes away at 93

Celebrated music composer of the entertainment industry Vanraj Bhatia passed away at his Mumbai residence.
11325 reads Mumbai Updated: May 7, 2021 11:07 am
Legendary music composer Vanraj Bhatia passes away National Award winner and renowned music composer Vanraj Bhatia passes away at 93
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Celebrated music composer of the entertainment industry Vanraj Bhatia passed away on Friday, May 7, morning at his Mumbai residence. He was 93-years-old and was known for his iconic songs in the music field. As reported in the media, he was not keeping well for the last few months and was also bedridden. To note, the music composer had composed 7,000 advertising jingles including the popular Liril and Dulux. He created the scores for many films as well as television shows. 

The late music composer had composed songs for the films--36 Chowringhee Lane, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Pestonjee, Tarang, Percy, Droh Kaal, Bangarwadi, Naseem and Jaya Ganga, Ajooba, Beta, Damini, Ghatak, Pardes, Chameli, and Rules: Pyar Ka Superhit Formula. His television shows include Khandan, Tamas, Wagle Ki Duniya, Naqab, Lifeline, and Banegi Apni Baat. Among his most iconic compositions for television was for Bharat Ek Khoj. He had also won a National Film Award for Govind Nihalani’s Tamas and was also awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi award in 1989. He was awarded Padma Shri in 2012.

His demise has shocked the entertainment industry as many have extended their condolences to the family. As reports claimed that he was avoiding seeing doctors during his last days owing to the COVID 19.

He was born on May 31, 1927, in Mumbai and studied at the Royal Academy of Music in London and the Paris Conservatory. He returned to India in 1959 and started working as a Reader in Western musicology at the University of Delhi. He used to create advertising jingles. In 1972, he composed the background music for his first Shyam Benegal film, Ankur. 

Also Read: Shravan Rathod Demise: Akshay Kumar mourns loss of the composer & remembers how he created magic in Dhadkan

Credits :Scroll/Getty images

You may like these
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli start COVID 19 fundraiser, urge all to help: It pains us to see our country suffer
Priyanka Chopra thanks Hugh Jackman as he amplifies & seeks support for her COVID 19 fundraiser for India
Disha Patani turns up the heat in glam look in a BTS video from Radhe's title track and leaves fans gawking
Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif starrer's shoot to shift to Hyderabad amid Maharashtra COVID curbs?
Sonu Sood comes to Suresh Raina's aid as the latter asks for oxygen cylinder for aunt battling COVID 19 in UP
Kriti Sanon says 'What breaks us, also unites us' on people helping out amid COVID 19; Varun Dhawan REACTS