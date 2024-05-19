National Award-winner Monali Thakur’s mom passes away, singer pens a heartbreaking note for her ‘life’s pillar’

Renowned singer Monali Thakur is grieving the loss of her mother. The National-award winner took to her Instagram and shared a heartbreaking note confirming the same. Several media reports suggest that Monali was in Bangladesh for a concert when this unfortunate news made a way to break her heart.

Minati Thakur passed away on May 17 at 2:10 PM following the removal of her life support on May 16. The deceased was on a ventilator for over 20 days in a private hospital in South Kolkata. She was battling kidney-related issues and was undergoing regular dialysis. As per The Daily Star, her last rites were performed at Keoratala crematorium on May 17.

Monali Thakur pens a grieving note for her mother Minati Thakur

The Sawaar Loon singer’s note for her mom was accompanied by a carousel of the duo’s pictures together where Monali Thakur began by mentioning, “The one who kept giving me wings finally took her own and flew. Baba and Daichi I am sure are waiting to receive you. I’ll join when my time comes but for now.. my Love..”

Calling herself the proudest and luckiest daughter, Monali continued, “... to have gotten this kind of Love and support, wisdom and innocence from a virgin heart like yours... Such a beautiful and strong woman you have been Maa.. Thank you for my life and for being what you have been to me.. my everything.. my main pillar..”

Monali confessed that she looks up to her mom and will always forever. The pain is heartbreaking in the singer’s heart and she loves her more than this world.

Unfortunately, it was just three years ago in 2020 that the Moh Moh Ke Dhaage singer lost her father Sakti Thakur who was also a singer and actor.

Similarly, like this time when Monali was not in Kolkata, she was also sadly not here in India when her dad passed away. The 38-year-old was in Switzerland at the time. She majorly resides with her husband Maik Richter there, whom she married in 2017. However, Thakur frequently travels between Switzerland and India for her professional engagements.

