National Award-winning art director Nitin Desai's last Instagram post featured Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala

Trigger Warning

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Renowned art director and producer, Nitin Chandrakant Desai was found dead in his studio at Karjat, Maharashtra. Reportedly, his body was discovered by his associates on Wednesday morning who informed the police soon after. As per reports, the 57-year-old hanged himself in his studio. More details about the unfortunate incident are yet to be known. Now, his last post on social media has come to light which was about 29 years of 1942: A Love Story. Let's take a closer look.

Nitin Desai's last post on social media

The renowned art director worked extensively in the Hindi and Marathi film industry. His last social media post was about the Hindi movie 1942: A Love Story. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the Hindi movie stars Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala in the lead role. The caption for his post reads, "The story of your favorite love story has completed 29 years." The film also featured Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa, among others. For the unversed, Desai began his career in films with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Parinda in 1989. He collaborated with the director again on 1942: A Love Story in 1994. He earned accolades for recreating the landscapes of Himachal in the Film City for this film. Desai won his first Filmfare award for Best Art Direction for the 1994 film.

Take a look at Desai's social media post here:

Other works of Desai

Nitin Desai was one of the best art directors in the Hindi and Marathi film industry. In 2008, he designed the set of Slumdog Millionaire. He worked closely with many renowned directors in the industry. Desai worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create his grand sets, including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Bajirao Mastani. Other notable works to his credit include Devdas, Jodha Akbar, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Dostana, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and Munnabhai MBBS, among others. The last film that he served as the art director was Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial, epic drama Panipat.

The renowned art director turned producer with the 2003 film Desh Devi Maa Ashapura. He also produced many TV serials. Desai also directed Marathi films like Hello Jai Hind! in 2011 and Ajintha in 2012.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

ALSO READ: Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Desai dies by suicide at Karjat's ND Studios: Report