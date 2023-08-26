National Film Awards 2023: Shoojit Sircar feels Vicky Kaushal deserved to win Best Actor for Sardar Udham

Vicky Kaushal’s critically acclaimed 2021 biographical drama, Sardar Udham is suddenly back in the spotlight after it bagged five awards at the 69th edition of the coveted National Film Awards. The winners were announced at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Thursday, August 25. While Sardar Udham was crowned the Best Hindi Film at the 2023 National Awards, the leading man of the film, Vicky Kaushal, missed out on winning the Best Actor award, which was conferred to the Telugu superstar Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise. Now, the helmer of Sardar Udham, Shoojit Sircar has opened up on why Vicky Kaushal should have been adjudged with the Best Actor Award instead of Allu Arjun.

Shoojit Sircar on why Vicky Kaushal deserved to win the Best Actor Award for Sardar Udham

In an exclusive conversation with Mid-Day, the director who is ‘proud’ of his leading man Vicky Kaushal, who according to him flawlessly essayed the legendary Indian revolutionary – Udham Singh on the screen, believes that instead of Arjun, Kaushal should have been honored with the Best Actor award. Explaining why Vicky deserved to win the best actor category, Sircar said, “Vicky undoubtedly deserved the Best Actor award. The way he transformed into Sardar Udham is commendable. We started with the Jallianwala Bagh sequence. The first shot was of Udham picking up (the dead) bodies, feeling the weight and pain. The set was witnessing that nightmare. That set the tone of the film. Vicky couldn’t sleep for nights, and carried that disturbance throughout other parts of the movie.”

Shoojit Sircar on the ‘guilt’ for not working with Irrfan Khan

Sircar, who shared a close friendship with the late actor Irrfan Khan and with whom he worked in his 2015 directorial Piku, wanted Irrfan to play the titular role of Udham Singh. Speaking about how the guilt of not working with the late actor in Udham Singh still lingers on him, the director further added, “There is some kind of guilt in me that I did not work with him on this. He had also told me to move on. Every day, deep inside me, it hurts. I got the award, but he wasn’t here. The vacuum is still there. It’s not just Sardar Udham, I will dedicate whatever I can to him.”

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal led Udham Singh bagged five National Awards in several categories, namely, Best Hindi Film, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Designer, Best Production Design, and Best Audiography: Re-Recording (Final Mixing).

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham was released in October 2021 on a leading OTT platform.

