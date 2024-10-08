National Awards 2024: Karan Johar credits Ayan Mukerji for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra's big win; 'He has created this whole world'

The National Film Awards is a prestigious honor for filmmakers who work hard throughout their careers. Karan Johar has every reason to celebrate as Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra: Part 1 won three national awards this year. But the filmmaker who produced the film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor said he has no credit for the success. It belongs to Ayan and his team, who worked hard for several years for it.

Today, October 8, 2024, the National Film Awards ceremony was held in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji were among the first guests to arrive at the event. Brahmastra: Part 1 has won three major awards at the National Film Awards, including Best Male Playback Singer, won by Arijit Singh for the track Kesariya, Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming and Comic), and Best VFX Film.

An elated Karan Johar spoke on the big achievement and said that he doesn’t want the credit for this success. KJo further mentioned that it was Ayan Mukerji and his team who worked on it with utmost dedication to bring the vision on-screen.

The filmmaker said, "I can't take any credit for the special effects, the VFX component. Brahmastra is entirely Ayan Mukerji's brainchild. It's his baby and his vision. He has created this whole world. I am here just to clap loudly, support them and, of course, very humbly accept the honour. But, it's really him.”

The duo looked dapper, as Karan wore a black bandh gala and Ayan wore an ivory kurta. They posed happily for the paps, and their excitement over the achievement was evident in their faces. Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji greeted the audience at the ceremony with folded hands before they received the award.

For the unversed, Brahmastra was made on an expensive budget due to its VFX and animation work. For the same reason, it took five years to finally release it on the big screen. Despite the continuous delay and expense, the film received positive reviews and became a box office hit.

Brahmastra: Part 1 had an extensive star cast, including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who shared screen space for the first time together. Moreover, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna Akkineni were part of the cast. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone had a cameo in the film.

