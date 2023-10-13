National Cinema Day 2023: Esha Deol celebrates with mom Hema Malini by enjoying movie in theatre-PIC

Esha Deol is quite active on social media, and she keeps her fans hooked to her Instagram by sharing some stunning glimpses from her day-to-day life. She has over 2.2 million followers on Instagram, and the Dhoom actress regales her fans by often posting lovely pictures with her mom Hema Malini, as well as with her dad Dharmendra. Now, on the occasion of National Cinema Day 2023, Esha Deol celebrated with her mom, ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini. She shared a lovely picture of them!

Here's how Esha Deol and Hema Malini celebrated National Cinema Day 2023

The mom-and-daughter duo spent some quality time together and celebrated National Cinema Day by stepping out to watch a movie in the theatre. Sharing a picture of them, Esha Deol wrote in her caption, “celebrating #nationalcinemaday with the one & only @dreamgirlhemamalini #motheranddaughter #hemamalini #eshadeol #gratitude.”

The picture shared by Esha Deol shows her and Hema Malini seated in the theatre. Esha, who clicked the lovely selfie, is seen wearing a denim jacket. Meanwhile, Hema Malini looks beautiful as ever in a pastel blue ethnic suit, with a brown sling bag. As soon as Esha Deol dropped the picture, fans dropped lovely comments and heart emojis on her post.

Check out the picture below!

A few days ago, Esha Deol shared a picture of her mom Hema Malini carrying a shopping bag as her purse. Esha gushed over her simplicity, and wrote, “In a world filled with designer wear the dream girl seems to be happy carrying a shopping bag as her purse - reason “ it’s easy all my stuff fits in so why not “That’s what I call the simple pleasures in life. Way to go love you mamma.”

Esha Deol and Hema Malini’s work front

Recently, Esha Deol said that she has been pushing Hema Malini to make a comeback. She said that Hema Malini has been looking at some good scripts. In an interview with News18, Esha said, “She’s the kind of person who says that only if something very good comes her way will she step out and go back in front of the camera. If anyone has something good for my mom, they should shoot her a call.”

Meanwhile, Esha Deol was last seen in the series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega, and Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness.

