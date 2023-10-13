National Cinema Day 2023: Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate 'light camera love'

Cinema has the magic to touch souls in ways that are difficult to achieve otherwise. October 13th, which is today, marks the occasion of National Cinema Day. To celebrate this eve, several Bollywood celebs including Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to celebrate this special occasion.

Celebs share posts on National Cinema Day

Celebrating National Cinema Day, several celebrities have interesting posts to celebrate the occasion. Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture of himself sitting inside a movie theatre looking on the silver screen with a smile on his face. He wrote: "Logic aur magic ki duniya. #NationalCinemaDay"

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share a beautifully edited video featuring all the major roles he has played in Bollywood. The caption read: "Lights, Camera, Love! #NationalCinemaDay"

Ajay Devgn also shared a video of him from one of the screenings of Bholaa where a crowd of people are cheering for him. He wrote, "This cheer right here is why we do what we do... Thank you fans for the full houses & full hearts filled with love. Nothing matters beyond YOU. HAPPY NATIONAL CINEMA DAY."

Esha Deol enjoys movie with mom Hema Malini in theatre

Esha Deol went ahead in celebrating National Cinema Day. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture with her mom Hema Malini as the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a movie in the theatre. Esha wrote: “celebrating #nationalcinemaday with the one & only @dreamgirlhemamalini #motheranddaughter #hemamalini #eshadeol #gratitude.” In the picture, she can be seen wearing a denim jacket while Hema opted for a pastel blue ethnic suit accompanied by a brown sling bag.

Sidharth Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol's work front

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the spy thriller Mission Majnu. He will be next seen in the action thriller Yodha, produced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna and is slated to release theatrically on December 8. Abhishek, on the other hand, was last seen in R. Balki's sports drama Ghoomer. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has several films in the lineup including Maidaan, Singham Again, Vash remake, and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Esha was last seen in the web series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega, and Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness.

