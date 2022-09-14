National Cinema Day postponed after Brahmastra's BO success? Rs 75 tickets unavailable on September 16
The Multiplex Association of India postpones National Cinema Day based on requests by various stake-holders who confirm footfalls in theatres have increased with Brahmastra.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt led Brahmastra has had a very strong run at the box office and has brought smile on the faces of exhibitors who have rather had a bleak box office year with only a few films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 raking in the numbers. Brahmastra has almost breached Rs. 150 cr nett domestically in its first 5 days and is heading towards a respectable lifetime total. The Multiplex Association of India had zeroed upon the 16th of September this year for the celebration of National Cinema Day. On the occasion of National Cinema Day, ticket prices were to be kept at a subsidized ticket rate of only Rs. 75.
However, yesterday, The Multiplex Association Of India, put out a tweet informing their followers that the National Cinema Day, which was to be observed on 16th September, has been postponed to the 23rd of September, to maximise participation of every party associated to the value chain of box office. Their press release mentioned that they have postponed National Cinema Day to the next week. They further stated that with Brahmastra’s release, the footfalls of theatres increased after a long time and the theatre owners wanted to maximise their share since the film helped them attract huge audiences.
Have a look at the tweet by The Multiplex Association Of India, related to the postponement of National Cinema Day:
It is said that four thousand screens across cinema chains like PVR, INOX, Cinépolis, Carnival, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movietime, Wave, M2K, Delite and many others will be offering the tickets for Rs 75. This step should help attract a good chunk of audience to theatres, who have kept away because of topping ticket and food and beverages rates at premium multiplex properties. On the 23rd September, audiences will primarily have two very good movie options to choose from, namely Brahmastra and Avatar. The re-release of the Hollywood blockbuster Avatar will give an indication of how the sequel will perform at the ticket counters in December this year.
